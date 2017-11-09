33-year-old Cape George man dies in Antigonish County Boating Accident

RCMP say one man is dead from a boating accident in Ballantynes Cove, Antigonish County.

Police say shortly before midnight Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a missing person at Ballantynes Cove Wharf Road. A caller told police a man had been out fishing and docked his boat, but they were unable to find him.

RCMP officers met members of the North Shore Volunteer Fire Department and EHS personnel at the scene. The immediate area was searched and the body of the missing man was found in the water, near his boat. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was found. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service will conduct an autopsy later today. The investigation is continuing.

The dead man is a 33-year-old from Cape George. His name has not been released.