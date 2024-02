138, Inverness, Angela Ross, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, travelling 30 minutes late this morning, 348, Antigonish, Mike O’Connor, Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, St Andrew’s Consolidated School, St Andrew Junior School, travelling 15 minutes late this morning 321, Antigonish, Tim McGrath, St Andrew’s Consolidated School travelling 15 minutes late this morning