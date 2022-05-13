4-H 100th Year Celebrations in Heatherton this Weekend

As part of the celebration of the 100th year anniversary of 4-H in Nova Scotia, the community of Heatherton is hosting a kick-off event of sorts with events running from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Opening Ceremony at 12pm will be in front of the Heatherton Community center and will include the unveiling of commemorative interpretive panels, raising of the 4H flag and re-dedication of the 4H Cairn.

Guests will have the ability to tour a series of exhibits and hands-on activities including an exhibit of local 4H memories and information as well as a slide show, a quilt draw, tug of war, woodsmen events demonstration, square dancing, and others.

The evening banquet will features MC’s and 4-H Alumni Lewis MacKinnon and Lynn Mattie, Guest Speaker and 4-H Alumni Carolyn Vandenheuvel, “4-H through the decade’s” an original work by playwright and former 4-Her Laura Teasdale and 45 current 4-H members, alumni and leaders.

Interested parties can find a full listing of events and the main schedule at Antigonish County 4-H Facebook s to get a full listing of events and times. Facebook will also host a livestream of the sold-out evening banquet.