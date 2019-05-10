Science and Technology the focus of 4-H Leadership Conference Opening Tonight at St. FX University

About 70 High School Students from across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are comingto the St. FX University Campus this weekend for a 4-H Leadership Conference. The focus of the conference this year is Science and Technology. The keynote speaker is Dr. Matthew Lukeman, an Antigonish native and chemistry professor at Acadia University. His address tonight at the Schwartz Auditrium at 7 is entitled “The sky is falling, or is it? Using Science to Separate Fact from Fiction”. Lukeman says one of main issues he intends to address is what he calls “Chemo-Phobia”, a generalized fear of chemicals in society. He says there’s several high profile examples that have fed into this fear.