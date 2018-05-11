4-H Leadership Conference this weekend in Antigonish

85 high school students from across the Atlantic region are expected on the campus, almost double the number from the inaugural conference last year. It is a partnership between St. FX University’s extension department and the Antigonish County 4-H Leaders’ Council St. FX University will host a 4-H Leadership Development Conference this weekend. About85 high school students from across the Atlantic region are expected on the campus, almost double the number from the inaugural conference last year. It is a partnership between St. FX University’s extension department and the Antigonish County 4-H Leaders’ Council

One of the organizers, Kenzie MacNeil says the theme this year is Community Engagement and Communications.

Another organizer of the conference, Jordan MacDonald says there’s a lot of excitement about the event. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/JMACDONALD-2.mp3 The theme of the conference is Community Engagement and Communications. Sessions include creating engaging videos, communications and visual arts, Drama and Music Theatre, Radio Broadcasting, Social Entrepreneurship and how to create a pitch.

The keynote speaker this year is Chris Koch, who shares his inspiring story of overcoming physical disability while growing up in rural Alberta. The keynote, which is open to the public is at 7 tonight at the Schwartz Auditorium