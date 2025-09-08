4-H Nova Scotia’s ROOTED Gala to celebrate local Food and Farmers

4-H Nova Scotia’s ROOTED gala is set for November 5 in Halifax.

David Hovell, chair of the ROOTED Gala, described the event as a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table culinary experience that serves as a celebration of local food and the farmers involved.

ROOTED is a fundraising event falling under the auspices of 4-H Nova Scotia. They partnered with East Coast Credit Union for the event , with Hovell noting ECCU is supporting the special guest entertainer for the night, 26-time Canadian Country Music Award winner Gord Bamford.

Tickets are available at rootedgala.ca