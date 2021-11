4H Celebrates 100 years in 2022

2022 MARKS 100 YEARS OF 4-H CLUBS IN NOVA SCOTIA AND ANTIGONISH WAS ITs BIRTHPLACE.

THE CORE VALUES OF 4H ARE, HEAD: MANAGING, THINKING—-HEART: RELATING, CARING—-HANDS: GIVING, WORKING—–AND HEALTH: BEING, LIVING.

THE 4H PLEDGE IS:

I PLEDGE MY HEAD TO CLEARER THINKING, MY HEART TO GREATER LOYALTY, MY HANDS TO LARGER SERVICE, MY HEALTH TO BETTER LIVING FOR MY CLUB, MY COMMUNITY, MY COUNTRY AND MY WORLD.

THE 4H MOTO IS, LEARN TO DO BY DOING.

989 XFM CONGRATULATES ALL 4 H CLUBS ON THEIR 100TH ANNIVERSARY.