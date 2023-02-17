4th Annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive in Support of Cathy’s Place Underway

A major fund-raiser in support of Cathy’s Place Cancer Resource Centre at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital is underway this month. Cathy’s Place, which helps people who are in active treatment for cancer, is holding its 4th annual Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive.

With each donation made, a heart-shaped note will be posted on the window of the hospital’s Oncology Department. Donations can be made in memory of a loved one or to support the cancer fighter in your life.

The founder of Cathy’s Place and a cancer survivor, Cathy Novak, says for patients receiving cancer treatment, seeing the notes of donors is inspring.

Last year, the Warrior/Memorial Donation Drive raised almost $13,000. Most of the funds, about $12,000, went to gas cards for travel for patients.