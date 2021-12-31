56-year-old Grand River man Facing a number of Weapons Charges

Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a Grand River man with firearms offences after executing a search warrant at a residence in Grand River.

On December 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police received a report of shots being fired near a residence on West Bay Road in Cape George. Police began an investigation which was subsequently turned over the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

On December 23, police arrested a 56-year-old man in a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s. A short time later police executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Road in Grand River. During the search of the residence police seized firearms, including handguns, ammunition, gun powder and cash.

Frank Eckhardt, 56, of Grand River, faces three counts of Careless Transportation of a Firearm, four counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm , two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm while Knowing Possession is Unlawful, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon Obtained in the Commission of an Offence. Eckhardt was released on conditions and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on February 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.