Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man after receiving a report of a man acting erratically and carrying a machete. http://bit.ly/3fAZBT6
Four New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia1:47 pm | Read Full Article
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say two cases are in Central and the other two are in Eastern Zone. Both Eastern Zone infections are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. One of the Central Zone cases is related to travel outside of Atlantic […]
Nine New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:18 pm | Read Full Article
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Five are in Western Zone and four are in Central Zone. Five of the cases are a group of international travellers. The remainder are domestic travellers from outside Atlantic Canada. There are now 31 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital. Nova […]
Sports Roundup – April 26:04 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Playoffs Begin in the U15 League: Today, the Novas host the Truro Bearcats at the Antigonish Arena at 4:30. U16: Cabot Highlanders outscored the Fundy Thunder 5-4 in Double Overtime to sweep their opening playoff series. Their second round opponents will be determined this weekend. U18: CB West Islanders host Halifax at the […]