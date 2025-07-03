91st Pictou Lobster carnival running this weekend

The 91st Pictou Lobster Carnival is running this weekend.

Things begin with a Mayor’s Tea at the New Horizon’s Club Thursday afternoon, with the official opening ceremonies set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Events taking place Friday include the lobster band competition, the Picotu Yacht Club parade of sails, and fireworks beginning at 10. Live entertainment will include The Trews at 10:15.

On Saturday, there will be a children’s parade, the 32nd annual No. 2 Construction battalion honour parade and remembrance ceremony, lobster boat races and a mardi gras street parade, along will live entertainment throughout the day.

Sunday will feature an antique car show, tug of war, a 5k race, and a family treasure hunt.

Glen Jackson, chair of the Pictou Lobster Carnival, said the event has been happening since 1934. He said the tug of war is new this year, on top of the usual mainstays of events.

A full schedule of events can be found at pictoulobstercarnival.ca