RCMP Investigating after Hate-Motivated Graffiti was Spray-Painted on Highway 104 in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating an incident where hate-motivated graffiti was painted on Highway 104 in Broadway.

Police say it received a report of racist graffiti that had been spray painted on the highway near mile marker 192 on July 28th. Officers learned that a man driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo van was seen near the area where the spray-painting occurred. The graffiti was promptly painted over by a construction crew working the area.

Officers believe the incident was motivated by hate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.