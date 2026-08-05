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RCMP Investigating after Hate-Motivated Graffiti was Spray-Painted on Highway 104 in Pictou County

Aug 5, 2026 | Local News

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating an incident where hate-motivated graffiti was painted on Highway 104 in Broadway.
Police say it received a report of racist graffiti that had been spray painted on the highway near mile marker 192 on July 28th.  Officers learned that a man driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo van was seen near the area where the spray-painting occurred.  The graffiti was promptly painted over by a construction crew working the area.
Officers believe the incident was motivated by hate.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RCMP at 902-485-4333.  To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.