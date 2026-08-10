Pomquet Come Home Days Set for August 14th to 16th

Preparations are underway for Pomquet Come Home Days, set for next weekend from Friday, August 14th to Sunday, August 16th.

One of the organizers of the event, Charlie MacDonald, says this is the second annual Come Home Days. MacDonald says the weekend was initially put together last year from a desire in the community to have a summer event as many families return home for a visit. MacDonald says the 2025 Pomquet Come Home Days was a pilot, and it went so well it was brought back this year.

MacDonald says in planning for the weekend, organizers scheduled something for everyone.

The weekend includes National Acadian Day Festivities at Chez Deslauriers on Saturday from 6 to 9 pm.

More details can be found on the Pomquet Come Home Days Facebook page.