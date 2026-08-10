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Pomquet Come Home Days Set for August 14th to 16th

Aug 10, 2026 | Local News

Preparations are underway for Pomquet Come Home  Days, set for next weekend from Friday, August 14th to Sunday,  August 16th.
One of the organizers of the event, Charlie MacDonald, says this is the second annual Come Home Days.    MacDonald says the weekend was initially put together last year from a desire in the community to have a summer event as many families return home for a visit. MacDonald says the 2025 Pomquet Come Home Days was a pilot, and it went so well it was brought back this year.

Acadian Flag flying at Chez Deslauriers (Ken Kingston photo)

MacDonald says in planning for the weekend, organizers scheduled something for everyone.
The weekend includes National Acadian Day Festivities at Chez Deslauriers on Saturday from 6 to 9 pm.
More details can be found on the Pomquet Come Home Days Facebook page.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.