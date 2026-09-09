Port Hawkesbury Town Council Considered Requests from Several Local Groups

Port Hawkesbury Town Council considered requests from local groups.

During the regular public meeting on September 1, CAO Terry Doyle reviewed a letter from the Strait Area Curling Club requesting a reduced rental rate for the SAERC auditorium during the Celtic Colours concert on October 12th. Noting they are a not-for-profit organization, the SACC said the concert is a fundraiser. Doyle noted the town reduced the rental fee for the club by 50% last year, and the curling group requested the same consideration this year. Town council voted to reduce the fee from $600 to $300.

Town council next voted to support a training exercise being led by Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue in the town’s woodland trails. Doyle said the volunteer group which manages the trail, the Strait Area Trails Association, is “fully supportive” of the exercise. The CAO said other local emergency response groups have been invited to the search and rescue exercise, which will also make use of the town’s fire hall.