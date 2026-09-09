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Port Hawkesbury Town Council Considered Requests from Several Local Groups

Sep 9, 2026 | Local News

Port Hawkesbury Town Council considered requests from local groups.
 
During the regular public meeting on September 1, CAO Terry Doyle reviewed a letter from the Strait Area Curling Club requesting a reduced rental rate for the SAERC auditorium during the Celtic Colours concert on October 12th. Noting they are a not-for-profit organization, the SACC said the concert is a fundraiser. Doyle noted the town reduced the rental fee for the club by 50% last year, and the curling group requested the same consideration this year. Town council voted to reduce the fee from $600 to $300.
 

Port Hawkesbury Town Council: (Front row from left: Paula Hart, Blaine MacQuarrie, and Iain Langley. Back row: Todd Barrett and Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton)

Town council next voted to support a training exercise being led by Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue in the town’s woodland trails. Doyle said the volunteer group which manages the trail, the Strait Area Trails Association, is “fully supportive” of the exercise. The CAO said other local emergency response groups have been invited to the search and rescue exercise, which will also make use of the town’s fire hall.
 
Finally, town council approved a request from Seasonal Services Port Hawkesbury to cover any financial shortfalls it might experience as the group attempts to feed people during the Christmas holidays. The town also agreed to help the group with postage on letters it will be sending to residents seeking donations. Town Councillor Iaian Langley voiced his support because the group raises 100% of its own funds.

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Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.