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Terry Dunbrack Chosen as Pictou Deputy Mayor

Oct 20, 2026 | Local News

 The town of Pictou’s next Deputy Mayor will be Terry Dunbrack.  

 

Pictou Town Councillor and incoming Deputy Mayor Terry Dunbrack (Town of Pictou photo)

Dunbrack will replace councillor Robert Fry in the position as of November for a one-year term.  

Other Local News Stories

Lyons Brook Man Charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

Oct 20, 2026

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Lyons Brook man with trafficking fentanyl. Through an ongoing investigation, members of the Unit say they learned of a man who had purchased fentanyl on the dark web and was having it delivered...

Pictou Waterfront Branding to Result in New Names for Certain Areas

Oct 20, 2026

As part of the new branding for the Pictou Waterfront, there will be some new names in use.   At last night's monthly meeting of council, it was noted that the new marina will be called Market Wharf Marina, while the lower part of town that includes Caladh Avenue,...

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala to be Held Thursday

Oct 20, 2026

The 2026 Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards gala is set for this week.     Seven awards are up for grabs including the Young Entrepreneur Award, the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, the Outstanding Customer Service Award, the Export Recognition...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.