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The 989 XFM ATM is BACK!

Sep 28, 2026 | Contests, Slider

 

Other Contests | Slider Stories

NEW FACEBOOK PAGE titled “989 XFM Announcers”

Aug 14, 2023

Hi everyone, we’ve started a NEW “NON NEWS” Facebook page to continue giving you contest opportunities, and keep you up to date on community events, post pictures of those events, along with almost everything else we offered on our previous page

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.