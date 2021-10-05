989 XFM ATM 2021 Edition

Listen to win cold hard cash twice daily from the 989 XFM ATM. We’ll give you a pin number twice weekday mornings from 6 – 10. Get ready to play and win.

We’ll have the bonus round, where you could win more or less, or bust out. The XFM ATM brought to you by:

-MacGillivray Fuels: Has you covered, serving Northeastern NS, heating oil, and propane delivery, service and installation

-East Coast Credit Union – Refreshingly honest banking

-Monastery Petro Can, home to a NSLC Agency and Robin’s Donuts Coffee shop, a whole new meaning to convenience

-Hawthorne Convenience, home to S&L Bakery Antigonish, open 7 days a week til 10 pm

-Bumper to Bumper, Canada’s parts people, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Port Hawkesbury

-Microtel Inn and Suites, Antigonish, Brand New hotel, designated for short and long term stays, book now, microtelinn dot com

-Winmar Property Restoration Specialists, serving Antigonish, New Glasgow and Cape Breton, 1-888 3WINMAR, your choice for property restoration

-The White Lotus, New Glasgow, wellness for mind body and spirit

-JR Rahey’s furniture and appliances, Antigonish and New Glasgow

-Decoste Interiors, South River Road, Antigonish, celebrating over 30 years in business, decoste interiors dot com

-Leaves and Limbs Sports, highway 4 South River, Antigonish, live life at full draw

-Trendy’s Shoes, step into comfort with quality shoes and personal service, South River Road Antigonish

-Trendy’s Clothing, personal service in ladies and mens clothing and home décor for over 27 years, south river road Antigonish

-TNB, your local DAIKIN (die-kin) heat pump dealer, check them out, t n b plumbing dot ca

-Krown Rust, behind the james street plaza Antigonish, protect your vehicle with canada’s #1 rust protection