989XFM Hospital Help Day Garners more than $100,000

The 989XFM Hospital Help Day was a huge success.

Wednesday’s annual radiothon in support of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation raised more than $100,000. The final total was aided by one of the raffle winners. Theresa Gillis, who captured $2,500 donated her winnings back to the cause. A couple of other last minute donations also helped push that total past the $100,000 total.

That is well above last year’s total of $92,280.

Proceeds from this year’s raffle will go towards an Argon Coagulator to help control blood flow during endoscopic procedures; and a Dermatome and Mesher for skin cancer cases.