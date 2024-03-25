989XFM Marks its 81st Birthday

Today’s is a milestone for X-FM. It is our 81st anniversary

It was on this date in 1943 that the station, with the call letters CJFX signed on as an A-M radio station with a power output of one thousand watts.

https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Clyde-1.wav In this broadcast marking the station’s 25th anniversary. in 1968, founding general manager Clyde Nunn recalled the planning for the station actually began three years before the station went on the air.

In its early days, the station devoted much of its programming to adult education, produced primarily by volunteers. Some of its shows would be targeted to study clubs for farmers, fishermen and women. Other programs would promote local talent and culture.

St. FX University was a driving force behind acquiring the station’s broadcast license. The university saw the station as an opportunity to expand the work of its extension department