Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement on an Approaching Winter Storm, Expected to Arrive Monday Afternoon

It appears another winter storm is headed our way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, indicating a developing low pressure system is expected to bring significant snowfall and blowing snow. It will arrive Monday afternoon and continue until Tuesday morning.

The exact track of the system is uncertain, but snowfall amount could be potentially in the 15 to 25 centimetre range. Winds will also be strong, 60 to 80 kilometres per hour..

Snow accumulation may make travel slow and hazardous. Roads and walkways could become slippery and difficult to navigate, the strong winds with the snow will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow. High than normal water levels are expected along the Atlantic Coast at high tide Monday night.