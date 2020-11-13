A 43-foot White Spruce from Richmond County On Its Way to Boston

Nova Scotia’s annual holiday gift to Boston is on its way.

Lands and Forestry Minister Derek Mombourquette attended the Tree for Boston cutting yesterday. The tree was located in Grand Anse on the property of Heather and Tony Sampson. Tony said it was a special event, adding the couple is happy the tree is going to such a good cause and tradition.

Tony said the couple offered the tree for the gift and after a look, staff selected the 43 year old white spruce.

The Tree for Boston is the annual gift Nova Scotia sends to Boston to thank the city for sending aid after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. The tree is heading to Boston Common, where it will be lit in December.