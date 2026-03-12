A 67-year-old Man dies in ATV Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV crash.

On March 10 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of an overturned ATV in a remote area near Middle Settlement Road. An adult man, who appeared to be the only passenger on the ATV, had life-threatening injuries. The ATV driver, a 67-year-old Salt Springs man, was transported to hospital by EHS and was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who observed a man driving an older model ATV on Middle Settlement Road or who has information about the crash is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.