A Busy Spring for Doctor Recruitment

Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigator and Physician Retention Services Association, said it’s been a busy spring.

Part of her duties, when it comes to doctors potentially looking at the area, she asks what they are looking for in terms of finding a place to live, child care, education for children, recreation services, and the like. If they are coming to the area for a visit, she said she helps design a tour of the area.

O’Toole said last year was challenging, in part because it was her first year in the role and it part because things like tours had to be virtual. There was also work with locums, or temporary doctor placements, wherein she helped them with things find short term lodgings.

Things picked up this month she said, noting she spoke with one doctor overseas, and will be speaking with a doctor and their family this weekend. She has also been preparing for rural week, where med first and second year students are matched with a rural community and they will come to shadow a local doctor for a week. This helps dispel any myths they might have about rural medicine.

She said she’s also been planning a Keppoch day for med staff and their families, noting they are collaborating with Pictou County, adding they are also inviting med staff from Guysborough County.