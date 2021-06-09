A Busy Summer Ahead for Antigonish with a number of Capital Projects

When asked about council’s plans for the summer, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron

said there is lots of work set to go on. With the county’s capital budget of approximately $3.5 million, McCarron said plenty will happen with active transportation and other items this summer.

The warden said council is hoping they will be able to meet face to face by September. With that said, he also commended staff for their ability to adapt over the last year and change.

Even with the challenges that came with operating during a pandemic, McCarron said the county allocated almost $480,000 to community grants supporting a variety of organizations like Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation, CACL, and others.