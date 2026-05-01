A Busy Weekend Ahead for Graduating Students at St. FX with Spring Convocation Sunday

For graduating students at St. FX, this is their final weekend at the university. A number of activities are planned over the next couple of days, culminating with Spring Convocation on Sunday.

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says about 1,100 students will graduate on Sunday. He says it’s the best time of year for the school.

Hakin says what’s exciting is of those who attend St. FX from outside of Nova Scotia, 30 per cent decide to remain in the province. Hakin says these graduates stay because of their experience over four years in Antigonish Town and County; wanting to remain and contribute.

The university will also confer three honourary degrees at convocation, to Inverness County native and entertainer Natalie MacMaster; Mi’kmaq elder, St. FX Knowldge Keeper and former Paqtnkek Chief Kerry Prosper; and businessman, philanthropist and former chair of the St. FX Board of Governors Mark Wallace.