A Busy Weekend of Events Planned for Antigonish Highland Games

The 160th edition of the Antigonish Highland Games is up and running heading into a full weekend of events.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society, said the organizers discussed what they could add to the programming this year to mark the occasion, and they decided to offer free day passes for everyone for the weekend as a thank-you to the community.

Events for Thursday include the Ceilidh at the Museum at the Heritage Museum at 7, and the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7 at the St. Joseph`s Lakeside Community Centre.

On Friday, the Tir Nan Og athletic activities for kids begins at 9. Afternoon events include a Presidents dinner at STFX at 5 p.m., the 5 mile road race at 6, the Antigonish Art fair at Chisholm Park from 6-9 p.m., and the official opening of the 160th games at 7:30, followed by the Concert under the Stars.

Activities continue on Saturday with the Grand Street Parade at 9 a.m. from STFX to Columbus Field, with highland dancing, drumming, piping, and heavy weight events at the field throughout the day. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. there is the Ceilidh pub featuring the East Pointers and Beech Hill.

Events continue with more dancing drumming, and piping, as well as the Tug of War at 10 a.m., and a closing ceilidh at 4 p.m.. For a full schedule, please visit antigonishhighlandgames.ca