A Cairn With Stones from Every Province and Territory to be Built For Special Olympics National Games In Antigonish

The Chair of the opening and closing ceremonies at the  Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish, says they want athletes to feel this is their

Special Olympics Athlete R. J. Pitts and a member of the Law Enforcement Torch Run carry the flame to the Opening Ceremonies of the 2017 Special Olympics Provincial Games in Antigonish

home.  Mary Farrell says a cairn is being built for the games made from stones from each province and territory.  The stones are coming from former Antigonish residents, friends and family.  Among former residents sending a stone is Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. Farrell says the idea of a Cairn came out of discussions on lighting the flame in the cauldron for the opening ceremonies of the games.

The flame will burn at the top of the 8 to 12 foot Cairn. The Cairn is being built by Francis Arsenault Mansonry, South River Stone and Arsenault Monuments.  At the conclusion of the games, it will be moved to Cairn Park in the town as a legacy piece.


