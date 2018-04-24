A Cairn With Stones from Every Province and Territory to be Built For Special Olympics National Games In Antigonish
Posted at 10:33 am on April 24, 2018 | Filed Under: News
The Chair of the opening and closing ceremonies at the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish, says they want athletes to feel this is their
home. Mary Farrell says a cairn is being built for the games made from stones from each province and territory. The stones are coming from former Antigonish residents, friends and family. Among former residents sending a stone is Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. Farrell says the idea of a Cairn came out of discussions on lighting the flame in the cauldron for the opening ceremonies of the games.