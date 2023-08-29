A Collaborative family practice is coming to Antigonish

Nova Scotia Health is working with local physicians to create a collaborative family practice in Antigonish, scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

In a collaborative family practice, physicians, nurse practitioners, and allied health care professionals work together to provide care. This means patients will have access to a variety of services such as nursing, dietary needs, and social work under one roof.

A release from Nova Scotia Health states the introduction of a collaborative care clinic in Antigonish is part of an overall plan to enhance access to health care in the Antigonish community.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said it is fantastic news for the whole area.

In support of the project, Nova Scotia Health issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the construction of a new community space for the clinic that has been awarded to Parsons Investment Limited. The clinic will be located in Greenwold, Antigonish County.