A Community Open House on a Proposed Wind Farm at Eigg Mountain to be held in Arisaig

A community open house for the proposed Eigg Mountain Wind Farm is set for November 25 at the Arisaig Parish Community Centre from 4 to 8 pm.

Keith Martin, development manager with the project, said they will present updated information on the project and have members of Renewable Energy Systems team on hand. In addition, they will have their environmental consultants, CBCL, at the meeting.

RES was awarded the Eigg Mountain Wind Farm project through the Green Choice Program. The plan is to develop a wind farm near Connors Mountain Road in Antigonish County, with a capacity of 150 megawatts, and between 18 and 25 turbines.

The total cost of the project is around $350 million, including a substation, operations and maintenance building, and one to two long term wind measurement towers. The plan is to begin construction in the spring of 2027, with commercial operations starting by the end of 2028.

RES hosted community meetings in Arisaig and Maryvale earlier this year.