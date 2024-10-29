A Forum for Antgionish Candidates Running in Provincial Election to be Held November 6th

The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the STFX Students’ Union is hosting a forum for Antigonish candidates running in the November 26 provincial election. Residents and students are invited to attend. Questions for the candidates will be selected prior to the forum. questions can be submitted to the Mulroney institute by emailing mulinst@stfx.ca by noon, November 1.

Progressive Conservative, NDP and Liberal candidates are set to participate in the event, running from 7 to 9 pm on November 6th