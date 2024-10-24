A group of St. FX Students treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner

Think Turkey, a partnership between the Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors’ Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members , offered funds to eight post secondary student groups, including the STFX Students Union, for on-campus Thanksgiving celebrations.

Francisco Chang, president of the STFX Students’ Union, said Think Turkey reached out in September with an invitation to apply for the funding, which they did, and later received $2,500.

Working with Sodexo, they were able to provide 300 meals to students at the Students Union Building on October 11.

The event also collected non-perishable food donations for Kevin’s Corner, the union-run food bank, and donated leftover food from the event to the school’s resource centre to distribute to students over reading week.