A Hometown Holiday is the Theme of this year’s Christmas Celebrations in Antigonish Town and County

The theme for Christmas this year in the Town and County of Antigonish is a Hometown Holiday.

Holiday on the Main is set for Friday, November 25. The Santa Claus Parade is making a return and will run on November 26. The parade will leave Fairview Street, head down West Street, to Main Street, and then up to the Antigonish Market Square. Warden Owen McCarron noted it will mark the first Christmas parade in the area in a few years, calling it a highlight for a number of residents.

McCarron said the holiday celebrations are a joint effort between the town and county.

On the 27th, there will be a holiday movie, The Grinch, showing at the Brian Mulroney Centre at StFX. On December 3 and 4, Santa will tour the county, and a holiday skate is set for December 11. Another holiday movie is set for December 21.