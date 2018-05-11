“A Keppoch Wedding’ tickets on sale, Opens July 4th

show is called “A Keppoch Wedding”. Producer Duncan MacDonald says “A Keppoch Wedding” picks up where last year’s production “Keppoch the Last Wake” left off. Tickets are now available for the latest production from the Society of the Ships of 1801. Thisshow is called “A Keppoch Wedding”. Producer Duncan MacDonald says “A Keppoch Wedding” picks up where last year’s production “Keppoch the Last Wake” left off.

The storyline includes planning for the wedding, people dropping by with food, and performing songs to determine if they are suitable for the ceremony.

The show will be this summer; July 4th, 5th and 8th at the Schwartz Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale, just in time for Mother’s Day, at Antigonish Five to a Dollar, MacKinnon’s Pharmasave, MacDonald’s Convenience in St. Andrews, Visible Changes and Trendy’s.