A Landmark in Drum Head, A Boiler from a Ship Fire a Century ago Will Remain

Guysborough County’s Drum Head Boiler is staying put. The boiler was part of a ship that caught fire and was hauled offshore to sink more than 100 years ago. It remains partially submerged and visible to residents of the community.

Early this year, Nova Scotia Lands, a provincial Crown corporation, said it would clean up 14 abandoned vessels, including the Drum Head Boiler, through Transport Canada’s Abandoned Boats program.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says residents in the area made it clear they wanted to the boiler to stay.

Morrow says community members, led by Rachel Gammon, spoke of the importance of the landmark to the area. Morrow says in going door-to-door to ask residents shortly after he was elected MLA, not one resident indicated they wanted it removed.

Morrow says he was contacted by Nova Scotia Lands, asking how the residents felt, and he passed on their opinions. The department has taken the Drum Head Boiler off the removal list.