A local family looks to move forward after receiving payment

A local family is looking to move forward after the former Guysborough Antigonish Strait Health Authority and Dr. Allison Ball agreed to pay $6 million to Cullan Chisholm.

Wade Chisholm, Cullan’s father, says Cullan has dealt with issues such as cerebral palsy and cognitive delay since birth. He said the payment will make things a easier for Cullan and his family.

Wade and Cullan’s mother Monique are in the process of buying a piece of land and building an accessible house. They just purchased an accessible van for Cullen and ordered some equipment such as a bike and items so they can go for hikes on Keppoch Mountain. Wade said Cullan will be dependent on others for the rest of his life but the payment will help him be as independent as possible.