A local man faces charges of breaking and entering

A Stellarton man faces charges of breaking and entering following an arrest yesterday.

A release from the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, stated officers along with members of the Stellarton Police Service and the New Glasgow Regional Police, arrested a 26-year-old male for breaking and entering into a residence on Terrace Avenue in Stellarton.

The man was also charged with possession of stolen property. He is still in custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.