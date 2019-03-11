A local MP sees the SNC Lavalin affair coming up again in the fall

With the SNC Lavalin affair being the talk of Ottawa over the last few weeks, a local Liberal MP sees it becoming an issue in the next federal election.

Around a month ago, allegations arose that former justice minister Jody Wilson Raybould was pressed into stopping a criminal prosecution of SNC Lavalin. Treasury Board President Jane Philpott later resigned, as did Gerald Butts, Prime minister Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary.

When asked if he thinks the issue will come up this fall during the run up to the October 21 federal election, Cape Breton Canso MP Roger Cuzner said he feels the opposition will continue to push and make it an issue. With that said, Cuzner said the Liberals would do the same if the situations were reversed.

Cuzner said he has full faith and confidence in Trudeau.