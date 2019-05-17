A local quarry expansion receives environmental approval

The province’s environment minister approved the MacLellan’s Mountain Quarry expansion project in Pictou County.

On March 28, S.W. Weeks Construction Ltd. registered an additional information addendum for the MacLellan`s Mountain Quarry Expansion Project for environmental assessment.

Environment minister Gordon Wilson approved the project with conditions, including protecting water resources, developing a wildlife management plan, and establishing a complaint resolution plan for receiving and responding to complaints relating to the project.

The Department of Environment website states the project includes the expansion of the existing quarry over an expected 50-year period, across an expansion area of 32.8 hectares. Future rate of production and associated activities at the MacLellan`s Mountain Quarry are expected to remain consistent with current quarry operations.