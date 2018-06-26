A local woman is taking part in a tour promoting health and exercise

A local woman is taking part in bike tour promoting health and exercise.

Norma Jean MacDonald is going to be one member of a core team of cyclists travelling around Nova Scotia as part of the HeartLand Tour this summer. She said Halifax cardiologist Nick Gacomantonio started the tour after seeing a number of patients, especially young people, who could have avoided ending up in his office. Nick and his brother, oncologist Carmen Gacomantonio, organized the HeartLand Tour where they cycle at events in the province with a prescription pad recommending 150 minutes of heart pumping physical exercise per week.

Taking part in the whole tour will be a first for MacDonald, though she has volunteered over the last six years.

The tour starts in July 7 in Halifax and arrives in Antigonish the following day. Other communities visited will include Sydney, New Glasgow, Annapolis Royal, Bridgewater and Yarmouth. People looking to take part can register online up to 2 p.m. the day before the event in their community.

The tour also includes a guided walking tour, with the walk taking place at Keppoch Mountain. Cyclists will meet at St. Andrew Junior School and ride either to James River and back or around Cape George and back.