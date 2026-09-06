A Municipal Support Line for Residents of Western Cape Breton Impacted by Flooding Extended

A municipal support line for residents of Western Cape Breton that opened on Sunday will remain open until further notice. It will provide residents with a central point of contact to report non-emergency issues and concerns related to the current emergency situation caused by the rains that struck the area this weekend.

The support line will be available Monday from 8 am to 8 pm at 902-625-7888. Any changes to the support line or its hours will be shared if and when available.

The calls will be answered by a municipal representative. If you can’t reach someone when you call, leave a voicemail and a representative will return your call.

The support line is available to residents of Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

The support line is intended for non-emergency issues and concerns. Any immediate emergency should be reported by calling 911.

There are a number of a road closures and classes where there are road closures due to flooding and washouts in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties. The latest updates on road conditions can be found online at 511.novascotia.ca.

A State of Local Emergency was declared Saturday because of the widespread flooding.