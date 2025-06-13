A new Children’s Book set in Antigonish to be Launched this Weekend

A new children’s book set in the town of Antigonish will be launched this weekend.

“The Crow that Wouldn’t Go”, is written by Matea Drljrepan, who moved to the area in 2018 with her partner.

Drljrepan says she was inspired to write the book after seeing large gatherings of crows in parts of town.

A book launch will be held Saturday at the Antigonish Heritage Museum at 2 o’clock.

“The Crow that Wouldn’t Go” is published by The Pictou Bee Press in Pictou. Copies of the book will be available at several locations in the community soon. You can also purchase at the book launch and on-line at the Pictou Bee Press web site.