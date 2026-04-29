A New Fire Department will serve Communities on the Inverness-Richmond County Border

Communities on the Inverness-Richmond County border will be officially served by a new fire department.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council reviewed a letter from Aaron Marchand, Chief of the Louisdale and District Volunteer Fire Department, requesting council’s approval for the department to assume full responsibility for emergency response and fire protection services for an area spanning from MacIntyre Lake, to Cleveland, and over to Lower River and Evanston, north of the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

Marchand told council his department has the volunteers, equipment, and training to provide coverage for this expanded area. He said his department, which is located in Grand Anse, will ensure that this new area is included in all future fire safety inspections, community risk assessments, and emergency planning initiatives.

Marchand requested that all official municipal records, dispatch systems, and insurance documentation be updated to reflect the Louisdale department as the primary responding agency, replacing the West Bay Road and District Volunteer Fire Department, which is located in the Municipality of the County of Inverness.



Richmond County’s Emergency Services Coordinator, Steve Marcellus, agreed with the request.

However, Bradley Malcolm, Chief of the West Bay Road department, said in a letter to council that he was only made aware of the pending change on April 15 and he questioned why his department was not contacted earlier?

Calling the move sudden, Malcolm said he and his fellow firefighters have questions and concerns, and the change is being made without a full understanding of potential consequences.

Specifically, Malcolm wanted to know if there is a plan for a substation in the West Richmond County area and who is going to pay for that? Given the challenges many departments have in attracting and retaining members, he asked who is going to operate the substation and where the equipment will come from?

Noting that firefighters in the West Bay Road department have developed extensive local knowledge over decades, which contributes to efficient and effective emergency response, Malcolm said they know the dead zones for radio communications and preferred routes for certain locations, which others might not have.

Changes to fire service boundaries may affect insurance rates for residents, depending on how

insurers recognize primary responding departments and coverage classifications, Malcolm noted.

The West Bay Road department has been a fire protection and emergency response

provider in west Richmond for almost 30 years, Malcolm said, noting that sudden changes may create

confusion and concern regarding emergency response.

Also, multiple members of his department reside in Richmond County and are “taking it to heart” that they will not be the primary fire service provider for their communities, Malcolm wrote.

Malcolm requested that council defer the decision until a full review can be completed, including consultation with all affected departments, analysis of response times for all fire department calls, and consideration of financial and operational impacts.

After Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette requested clarification on response times, Warden Lois Landry said the Louisdale department conducted an operational assessment and are confident they can respond in a timely manner.

Noting the potential financial impact on the West Bay Road department, Mombourquette cautioned against “going too quick.” The warden responded that staff will contact the West Bay Road department to determine if there is money owed by the department or municipality.

Noting that public safety is a major factor in this decision, the warden said the West Bay Road department is being funded by Richmond County but is located in another municipality.

While approving the move, council agreed to a suggestion from District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson to make the change effective on July 1 to make sure affected residents are properly notified and aware.

Council also agreed to have staff provide information to those living in the impacted area before the change takes place.