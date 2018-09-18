A new music festival is in the works for the town

A new summer music festival is in the works for the Town of Antigonish.

During last night’s Town of Antigonish monthly council meeting, Ray Mattie made a presentation on Nova Scotia Summer Fest, a new festival proposed to take place August 22, 23 and 24th in Antigonish.

Mattie said the event would be a celebration of Nova Scotia and Canadian music, as well as unique Nova Scotia products. Eco-Tourism experiences, such as Keppoch Mountain and the Northumberland Shore, will also play a major role.

Mattie said they’ve already received a $100,000 start up grant from CBDC, and many local partners have come forward to support them. He also said they need to nail-down a venue in order to proceed with securing major acts, and asked for the in-kind use of Columbus Field, as well as some in kind staffing from the town.

Mayor Laurie Boucher council is very interested in the event. Boucher said council will deliberate with the Town CAO to see if the request is feasible to the town.