A New Report on Young Nurses Leaving the Profession in Nova Scotia Not Appearing to Match Up with Findings by Nurses Leaders in the Province

A new report that suggests Canada is burning through its young nurses at an alarming rate is being questioned.

The independent think tank MEI says for every 100 nurses under 35 who registered to practice, 40 did not renew their registration in 2023. In Nova Scotia, MEI says 57 nurses below the age of 35 left the workforce for every 100 new nurses that started in 2023.

However, the President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union Janet Hazelton, says her organization is not seeing those kind of numbers for the province.

Hazelton, an Antigonish native, says she speaks to all the new graduates from RN or LPN programs, and most of them have either accepted or have the intention of accepting full-time work in Nova Scotia.