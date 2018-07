A former junior x-man is coming back to town to join the big club.

Antigonish’s Blade Mann-Dixon is one of six new players recently welcomed to the X-Men hockey program. Mann-Dixon played with the Halifax Mooseheads last season, playing 36 games and maintaining a 3.07 GAA.

X-Men head coach Brad Peddle said he is pleased to add Mann-Dixon to the squad, noting he is the first Junior X Man to play for StFX. Peddle said Mann-Dixon is a competitive and athletic goalie with tremendous potential.