Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

A Number of Groups Participating in a Net Zero Community Buildings Projects

Sep 4, 2024 | Local News

A project many months is the making was announced last night at Pictou County Council.

Councillor Andy Thompson outlined the Pictou County Net Zero Community Buildings Project, which will see nearly two dozen community centres and not-for-profit groups have their buildings upgraded to slash their power costs and lower their carbon footprints, through a combination of efficiency upgrades, better insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels.

The 21 different groups have pooled their applications for federal and provincial grants, which will be administered by a Project Manager/Clean Energy Navigator, who is getting paid through the Department of Natural Resources & Renewables’ Low Carbon Communities Fund. Thompson says the goal is to have all of the upgrade projects fully funded through provincial and federal grants.

Net Zero Map showing all the locations of projects (Municipality of Pictou County)

Here is a list of the groups that are part of the project:

  1. Abercrombie Community Centre
  2. West Branch Community Centre
  3. Toney River Community Centre
  4. Elmfield Community Hall
  5. Union Centre Community Centre
  6. Plymouth Community Centre
  7. Churchville Hall
  8. Springville Church and Community Hall
  9. East River Valley Recreation Park (Springville)
  10. MacDonald Rebekah Lodge #108 (Sunny Brae)
  11. Lismore Community Centre
  12. Merigomish Community Centre
  13. Sutherland’s River Community Centre
  14. Blue Mountain Fire Department
  15. Garden of Eden Community Centre
  16. Pictou County Women’s Resource & Sexual Assault Centre (New

Glasgow)

  1. Pictou Community New Horizons 50+ Club (Pictou)
  2. Bridgeville Community Club
  3. Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena (Thorburn) * possibly solar only
  4. Little Harbour Community Centre
  5. Star of the Sea Society (Pictou)


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year