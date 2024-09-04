A Number of Groups Participating in a Net Zero Community Buildings Projects

A project many months is the making was announced last night at Pictou County Council.

Councillor Andy Thompson outlined the Pictou County Net Zero Community Buildings Project, which will see nearly two dozen community centres and not-for-profit groups have their buildings upgraded to slash their power costs and lower their carbon footprints, through a combination of efficiency upgrades, better insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels.

The 21 different groups have pooled their applications for federal and provincial grants, which will be administered by a Project Manager/Clean Energy Navigator, who is getting paid through the Department of Natural Resources & Renewables’ Low Carbon Communities Fund. Thompson says the goal is to have all of the upgrade projects fully funded through provincial and federal grants.

Here is a list of the groups that are part of the project:

Abercrombie Community Centre West Branch Community Centre Toney River Community Centre Elmfield Community Hall Union Centre Community Centre Plymouth Community Centre Churchville Hall Springville Church and Community Hall East River Valley Recreation Park (Springville) MacDonald Rebekah Lodge #108 (Sunny Brae) Lismore Community Centre Merigomish Community Centre Sutherland’s River Community Centre Blue Mountain Fire Department Garden of Eden Community Centre Pictou County Women’s Resource & Sexual Assault Centre (New

Glasgow)