A number of Holiday Events Planned in Antigonish Town and County this Year

A Hometown Holiday is the theme for this year’s schedule of Holiday events in the town and county of Antigonish.

Christmas on the Main is set to begin at 6 p.m. on November 24, with a Christmas concert with Sparrow and an Antigonight Pop-up event. On November 25, the Santa Clause parade will begin on Fairview Street and head to the Antigonish market Square.

Other events include a screening of The Grinch on December 10 at the STFX Gerald Schwartz School of Business auditorium at 2:30, and a holiday skate at the Antigonish Arena on the same day at 6 p.m..

Santa’s County tour will run December 2 and 3, and visit various parts of the county. The list of communities the tour will visit can be found on the Facebook pages for the Town and the County of Antigonish.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the tour began happening in 2020, noting it was met with a lot of enthusiasm. McCarron also encouraged shopping locally for the holidays.

The deadline to register for the Santa Clause parade is November 22, and a form is available on the Town of Antigonish Web site.