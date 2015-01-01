A number of Holiday Events Set for New Glasgow

There are plenty of holiday events taking place in the Town of New Glasgow.

The New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. The parade route starts on Granville Street, then moves to East River Road, continuing onto Archimedes Street then Provost Street.

Christmas at the Square Artisan and Makers Market is set for Sunday, November 26, from noon until 4 p.m. at Glasgow Square. Many downtown New Glasgow stores will remain open later on selected Wednesday evenings starting November 22 and for the Month of December.

