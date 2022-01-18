A Number of Local Projects included in Province’s Five-Year Highways Capital Plan

The province released its five year highway improvement plan today and a number of projects are happening in the local area.

In terms of major construction, work multi-year projects like the twinning for the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish and upgrades to the Port Hastings rotary will continue while there will also be work on the Auld’s Cove Intersection realignment.

As for construction and improvements, intersection improvements are set for Trunk 4/16 intersection improvements in Antigonish.

As for bridge replacements, multi-year projects listed included West River Bridge in Antigonish, the St. Peter’s RR Overpass, and the Great Bras d’Or crossing bridge. Other projects for this year include Eureka Mills Bridge and Haliburton Cemetery Culvert in Pictou, and Jamesville Bridge and MacKinnon’s Harbour Culvert in Victoria.

On the books for next year are the Salt Springs Brook Bridge in Antigonish and the Barrachois Tarbot Truss in Victoria. In 2024-25, the province plans to tackle the James River Truss Bridge in Antigonish, Pryor MacDonald Bridge in Pictou, and Beachbrook Bridge in Victoria. The following year they are looking at the Rough Brook Bridge in Inverness and the MacRae’s Brook Culvert is on tap for 2026/27.

The province also has numerous graveling and asphalt patching projects on the books.

A complete list of projects in the province’s five-year Highway Capital Plan can found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/5yearplan/5-year-Highway-Capital-Plan-2022-2023.pdf