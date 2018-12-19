A Number of Local Projects listed in Province’s new Highway Improvement Plan

The province’s Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department has identified more than two dozen highways projects in Northeastern Nova Scotia next fiscal year.

Department Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines has released the province’s Five Year Highway Improvement Plan.

Among the $300 million in expenditures next year listed in the plan is the continuation of government’s efforts to twin highways in four locations in Nova Scotia, including the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. Also on the list are two local roads that made CAA Atlantic’s list of the 10 worst roads in the region this year, Mabou Mines Road in Inverness County and Pictou County’s Louisville Road in River John. There’s also improvements planned for the Antigonish Guysborough Road, a highway flagged as a concern by Antigonish County Council.

Several major local bridge projects are also planned; Cranton in Inverness County, Liscomb River in Guysborough County and Lennox Passage in Richmond County. The plan is subject to approval in the 2019-2020 budget next spring.